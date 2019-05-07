Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
North Passaic Daily Voice

'Shark Tank' Couple Opens NJ's First Cinnaholic Shop In Westfield

Cecilia Levine
Cinnaholic is opening in Westfield.
Cinnaholic is opening in Westfield. Photo Credit: Florian Radke/Cinnaholic

A new vegan Cinnamon roll shop that had help from sharks on on ABC's "Shark Tank" is coming soon to Westfield.

Cinnaholic will sell rolls for $1 on opening day, May 10, at its new Elm Street store.

The California-based franchise offers customizable Cinnamon rolls with more than 20 frosting flavors and dozens of toppings. The bakery also boasts other dairy- and- egg-free options like cookies, brownies, bite-sized buns and edible cookie dough made in-house.

Co-founders Shannon and Florian Radke bonded over their love of animals and passion for eating a plant-based diet, Cinnaholic's website says.

She fell in love with his accent. He fell in love with her baking, and -- with a little help from friends and family -- Cinnaholic was born in 2010.

In 2014, the pair appeared on Season 5 of "Shark Tank," adopting a franchise business model.

Cinnaholic has dozens of locations across the U.S. and Canada.

"Our mission is to solve everyone’s dessert cravings," co-founders Shannon and Florian Radke said.

Cinnaholic, 18 Elm St., Westfield, NJ

