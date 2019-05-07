'Shark Tank' Couple Opens NJ's First Cinnaholic Shop In Westfield

A new vegan Cinnamon roll shop that had help from sharks on on ABC's "Shark Tank" is coming soon to Westfield.

Cinnaholic will sell rolls for $1 on opening day, May 10, at its new Elm Street store.

The California-based franchise offers customizable Cinnamon rolls with more than 20 frosting flavors and dozens of toppings. The bakery also boasts other dairy- and- egg-free options like cookies, brownies, bite-sized buns and edible cookie dough made in-house.

Co-founders Shannon and Florian Radke bonded over their love of animals and passion for eating a plant-based diet, Cinnaholic's website says.

She fell in love with his accent. He fell in love with her baking, and -- with a little help from friends and family -- Cinnaholic was born in 2010.

In 2014, the pair appeared on Season 5 of "Shark Tank," adopting a franchise business model.

Cinnaholic has dozens of locations across the U.S. and Canada.

"Our mission is to solve everyone’s dessert cravings," co-founders Shannon and Florian Radke said.

Cinnaholic, 18 Elm St., Westfield, NJ

