'Sexually Violent Predator' Who Raped Teen Hundreds Of Times Gets 132+ Years In PA Prison

A man found guilty of raping a 13-year-old hundreds times has been sentenced, according to the York County District Attorney's office.

Donshay Lamar Calhoun, 40, of Lower Windsor Township, has been sentenced for 66.25 to 132.50 years in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Instution.

Calhoun was found to be a "Sexually Violent Predator," according the District Attorney's Office.

The charges stem from investigation into allegations filed by the victim in 2019.

She was 13 and 14 when Calhoun sexually assaulted and raped her, "possibly several hundred times," as the original arrest warrant stated.

The victim was 19-years-old when she came forward to police in Lower Windsor Township.

Calhoun was charged with and found guilty of the following:

F3 Corruption Of Minors - Defendant Age 18 or Above

M2 Indecent Assault Person Less 16 Years Age

F1 Rape Forcible Compulsion

F1 Indecent Deviant Sexual Intercourse Person Less Than 16 Years of Age (3 Counts)

F2 Sexual Assault

F2 Aggresive Indecent Assault Without Consent

F2 Aggravated Indecent Assault - Compelled Less Than 16 Years of Age

F2 Statutory Sexual Assault: 4-8 Years or Older (2 Counts)

M2 Indecent Assault Person Less 16 Years Age (2 Counts)

F3 Corruption Of Minors - Defendant Age 18 or Above (2 Counts)

F1 Statutory Sexual Assault (2 Counts)

Calhoun was sentenced by Judge Trebilcock on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

