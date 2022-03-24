'SEXTORTION': Bergen County Man Threatened Girl To Send Him Nude Pics, Authorities Charge

A 19-year-old Montvale man was arrested and charged with trying to blackmail a younger girl into sending him sexually explicit photos, authorities said.

Cristian Lanius told the girl, 17, in February that he "already had other photos of her and would release them to followers of her Instagram page if she did not comply," Montvale Police Chief Joseph Sanfilippo said.

An investigation by Detective Sgt. Andrew Fedick led to Lanius's arrest during a motor vehicle stop on Wednesday, March 23, the chief said.

Lanius remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court.

He's charged with harassment and cyber harassment.

