Severely Injured Hiker Rescued In Fall From Palisades Cliff

A hiker was rescued after falling from a cliff on the Palisades and severely injuring his leg.

Temperatures had broken 90 degrees when the victim fell in the Greenbrook Nature Sanctuary in Alpine around 2:30 p.m. Friday, rescuers said.

Members of the East Bergen Rappel Team got to the hiker and brought him up to the roadway before a unit from the Closter Volunteer Ambulance and Rescue Corps took him to the trauma unit at Hackensack University Medical Center.

Responders also included Palisades Interstate Parkway Police, Alpine firefighters, Fort Lee police and EMS and an ALS unit from Englewood Hospital and Medical Center.

