Seventh Arrest Made In Ambush Killing Of Newark Man, 21, In Paterson

A seventh suspect has been charged with murder in the execution of a 21-year-old Newark man who was ambushed in the Silk City last year, authorities announced.

Mick Cadet, 20, tried to fight Passaic County sheriff’s officers who seized him after he tried to run from them on Wednesday, authorities said Thursday. He was being held in the county jail.

Cadet was among a group of people who planned and carried out the cold-blooded May 1 ambush of Jose Figueroa near the corner of Totowa and Redwood avenues, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint release.

City police who established a perimeter with help from a Passaic County Sheriff’s K-9 unit reported recovering a single handgun.

Valdes and Baycora still haven’t divulged a possible motive nor specified how many shooters they believe fired at Figueroa. They did say that the slaying was a “coordinated attack involving multiple shooters in multiple locations.”

The shooters were recruited, transported and positioned to kill Figueroa that night, they previously said.

Responding officers found Figueroa in the street with several bullet wounds. He was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson, where he was later pronounced dead.

Cadet joins six others who are currently being held pending trial in connection with the killing.

The most recent, Jaquan A. Thomas, 31, was captured by U.S. Marshals in Delaware and brought to New Jersey after waiving extradition last September.

Also charged are Chelsee Ramirez and Ismael Leon, both from Paterson, Jenna N. Peselli of Newton, and two boys who were being detained in the Essex County Juvenile Detention Center in Newark.

Cadet and the other adults are all charged with both murder, conspiracy and weapons offenses.

Delinquency complaints accuse the boys of the same crimes.

Cadet also was charged with resisting arrest and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

MORE ON THE KILLING:

