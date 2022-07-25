Seven $10K Mega Millions Tickets Sold At These New Jersey Retailers

Seven winning Mega Millions tickets each worth $10,000 were sold across New Jersey.

The winning numbers from the Friday, July 22 drawing were: 14, 40, 60, 64, and 66. The Gold Mega Ball was 16, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

The tickets were sold at the following locations:

Bergen County: 7-Eleven #33475, 357 Market St., Elmwood Park;

Burlington County: Applegreen Cooper, NJ Turnpike Milepost 39 North, Mount Laurel;

Cumberland County: Garden Truck Stop, 2114 W. Garden Rd., Vineland;

Ocean County: Quick Chek #113, 2307 Route 88, Point Pleasant;

Somerset County: Shoprite #468, 1 S. Davenport St., Somerville;

Union County: Quick Chek #23, 186 Westfield Ave., Clark; and,

Warren County: Wawa #8313, 1300 Route 22, Phillipsburg.

