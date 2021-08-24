Contact Us
Selfie Gives Away Waiter Accused Of Recording Women In Route 17 Diner Bathroom

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
Majestic Diner, Route 17, Ramsey
Majestic Diner, Route 17, Ramsey Photo Credit: INSET: Jerry DeMarco / GoogleMaps

Police had little trouble identifying a waiter accused of secretly recorded women using the bathroom at a Route 17 diner.

They simply pulled up a selfie on the cellphone that they said he'd hidden in a ceiling vent, customers said.

Olegario Mendez, 36, of Suffern was arrested after a woman using the bathroom at the Majestic Diner in Ramsey spotted the phone with the lens facing down over the toilet this past weekend.

"The officer who removed the phone said it was on record for an hour," the woman's companion told Daily Voice.

Mendez was charged with invasion of privacy and released pending a Sept. 10 court appearance.

