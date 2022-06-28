SEEN THIS CAR? Police Investigate Attempted Luring Of 14-Year-Old Boy

Dumont police turned to the public for help investigating a boy's claim that a man tried to lure him into his car.

The 14-year-old boy told police that was walking east on Shadyside Avenue around noon on Monday when the four-door sedan -- apparently an older-model Plymouth -- pulled alongside him, Chief Brian Joyce said.

The driver asked if he "wanted a ride," the boy told police.

Seeing the boy's mother coming, the driver fled eastbound on Shadyside Avenue, the chief said.

The Plymouth was described as either silver or gray. No one got a license plate number but police do have video from which screen grabs were distributed.

Anyone who might have seen something or has information that could help police identify the driver and/or vehicle is asked to contact Detective Lt. Luke Totten: (201) 387-5000.

