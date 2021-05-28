Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

News

SEEN THIS CAR? New Photos Released In Smash-Grab Theft From Old Tappan Woman Followed Home

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
ANYONE who sees the Camry or knows where to find it or its owner is asked to contact Old Tappan police at (201) 664-1221.
ANYONE who sees the Camry or knows where to find it or its owner is asked to contact Old Tappan police at (201) 664-1221. Photo Credit: Old Tappan PD

Police issued new surveillance photos of a vehicle whose driver stole an Old Tappan woman's handbag after following her home.

The Toyota Camry had no front license plate and its rear license plate covered when the thief followed the victim’s SUV into the parking lot of a Russell Avenue complex shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday, Police Chief Joseph Tracy said.

He parked next to her and got out as she headed into her home, then walked around the SUV, looking inside, before breaking the rear passenger window and snatching a large Coach bag, the chief said.

Hearing her alarm, the owner confronted the stranger, who “became verbally abusive towards [her] and drove off, heading north on Russell Avenue.”

ANYONE who sees the Camry or can help authorities find it or its owner is asked to contact Old Tappan police at (201) 664-1221.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.