SEEN THEM? Glen Rock, Fair Lawn Boys, Both 16, Go Missing

Concern grew Friday over the whereabouts of two separate teens -- one from Glen Rock, the other from Fair Lawn -- who each coincidentally went missing within hours of one another. Both are 16 years old.

One boy was last seen leaving Glen Rock High School shortly after 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Glen Rock Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

"He did not return home and has not been heard from since," Ackermann said. "He does not have his cell phone with him (and) was not expected to go anywhere."

He was last seen wearing black Nike shoes, dark grey sweatpants and a dark green shirt. He also wears glasses and was seen carrying two backpacks, one silver and one dark green or black.

An unconfirmed report put him in Midland Park about four hours after he left school, but that boy was wearing a bright blue shirt and grey shorts that match his gym clothes.

Anyone who sees the teen or knows where to find the boy in the group of photos below is asked to contact Glen Rock police: (201) 652-3800.

The second boy, identified as Haadi Abdul-Ghaffar of Fair Lawn (photo below), left his home shortly before 8 a.m. Friday and hadn't returned, police said.

He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt with an aviation logo, black adidas pants, green and black sneakers and a green rain jacket and could have gone to New York's Penn Station or Pennsylvania.

Anyone who sees or knows where to find Haadi is asked to call Fair Lawn PD: (201) 796-1400.

