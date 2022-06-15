SEEN HIM? Yorkie Bolts After Motorcycle Crash In Teaneck

The search continued for a dog who ran off after a motorcyclist from Bogota and his passenger were both ejected during a crash in Teaneck.

He’s a Yorkie and his name is Charly.

Charly was with the Bogota man and woman -- both 20 years old – when their motorcycle was struck on Queen Anne Road shortly before 9 p.m. Monday by a Camry whose driver was making a left turn onto Griggs Avenue, Deputy Police Chief Andrew McGurr said.

The motorcycle didn’t have its headlight on, Gurr said. It also bore a bogus license plate, he said.

The motorcyclist also didn’t have a license, registration or insurance for the vehicle, the deputy chief said.

Both he and his female passenger were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

The motorcyclist also received five summonses for the various offenses, McGurr said.

The 49-year-old Camry driver from Teaneck wasn’t injured.

Residents reported seeing Charly dash east on Griggs. Others said they spotted him on Teaneck Road and at the Teaneck Creek Conservancy. His photo was posted on social media.

Anyone who spots Charly is asked to call Teaneck police: (201) 837-2600.

