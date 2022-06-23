SEEN HIM? Two Years Later, Missing Englewood Man Still Hasn't Been Found

Ruben Wilson had a habit of wandering off and sometimes traveling significant distances from his Englewood home despite dementia and other challenges.

The 6-foot, 240-pound Wilson always turned up, though -- from as close as Teaneck, Hackensack and Tenafly, and as far as the Jersey Shore.

He was once found with his dog in Englewood Cliffs. Another time, he drove nearly 70 miles to Wall Township.

That changed after Wilson went missing more than two years ago.

Ruben always enjoyed an early cup of coffee with his son, Shalom Kennedy, loved ones said. That didn't happen the morning of May 27, 2020, they said. COVID was raging and authorities, ironically, were urging people to stay home.

Ruben got up two hours earlier than usual that day, his family said. He let his son sleep, left their West Palisade Avenue home and hasn't returned.

Some wondered whether Wilson had gone to Paterson -- where he worked for nearly three decades for the state Department of Transportation -- and perhaps somehow found himself among the homeless. Others thought maybe he'd gotten a ride to his native North Carolina.

Ruben has had two birthdays since then, but authorities haven't stopped looking for him.

"We'll continue working the case until he's located," Englewood Police Lt. Fred Pulice said Thursday.

Wilson, now 70, is 6 feet tall and 161 pounds with brown eyes and gray, balding hair.

He was last seen wearing burgundy colored pants and a NY Yankees cap in the area of Palisades Avenue and Teaneck Road.

ANYONE who sees Wilson, knows where to find him or has any information that can help track him down is asked to contact Englewood detectives at (201) 568-4875.

PLEASE SHARE this story with others.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.