SEEN HIM? Suspect Flees Elmwood Park PD Stop, Leaves Ammo, Crack, Companion Behind

A manhunt was underway for a Paterson resident who ran from police in Elmwood Park, leaving 30 rounds of ammunition, a bag of crack and a companion behind during a traffic stop, authorities said.

Officer Josh Rodriguez saw the driver and passenger switch seats as he approached the Honda Odyssey with expired Pennsylvania license plates in the parking lot of the Goodwill NYNJ Store & Donation Center on Broadway around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Elmwood Park Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

Anderson Rojas of Paterson provided his credentials, but he wasn’t the one who’d been driving, Foligno said.

That man, Yendy Mendoza-Rivas, then provided his information with a different spelling, the chief said.

Officer Jorge Vargas joined Rodriguez as Mendoza-Rivas suddenly bailed out and bolted, ignoring orders to stop, Foligno said.

The officers lost sight of him as he ran between apartments at the Parkview Co-Ops, the chief said.

Fair Lawn police and a Bergen County sheriff’s K-9 unit helped establish a perimeter and conduct a sweep, with negative results, he said.

Back at the van, police arrested Rojas on drug charges after finding a bag with two ounces of crack, Foligno said.

They also found a handgun magazine holding 10 rounds and a container with another 20 9mm full-metal-jacket rounds, the chief said.

Rojas was released on a summons, the vehicle was impounded and alerts were issued for Mendoza-Rojas.

ANYONE who sees Yendy Mendoza-Rivas or knows where to find him is asked to call Elmwood Park police at (201) 796-0700 or Paterson police at (973) 321-1111.

