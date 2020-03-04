SEEN HIM? Search Under Way For Rutgers University Student, 21, From East Orange

Authorities are searching for a 21-year-old Rutgers University student from East Orange last seen on Monday.

Yasir Williams, who attends the Rutgers-New Brunswick campus, was last seen around midnight when he left his home on Edgar Street, East Orange police said in a statement on Facebook.

“He did not have his cell phone on him when he left the house and he was last seen wearing grey sweats, blue, red and grey Nike sneakers, and a yellow hoodie,” the statement said.

Williams' hoodie and wallet were subsequently found in the area of Wayne Avenue and Sanford Street, police wrote, adding that Williams is about 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Williams or has information about his disappearance is urged to call East Orange police at (973) 266-5000 .

