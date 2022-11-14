SEEN HIM? Search Of Ramapo Reservation For Missing Mahwah Painter Continues

A search continues for a man who went missing while hiking in North Jersey.

Héctor Zamorano, a 41-year-old self-employed house painter, left his Mahwah home around 9 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, and walked to the Ramapo Valley Reservation, his wife, Maria, said Monday.

He didn't have his phone with him.

Zamorano's wife went to police when he didn't return.

Coordinated search and rescue teams have employed an ATV, a drone and two K9 units to begin searching the 4,000-acre park, which borders Ringwood State Park to the north and the Ramapo Mountain State Forest to the south, Mayor Jim Wysocki said.

Firefighters planned to launch a boat on the Ramapo River on Tuesday after darkness on Monday postponed that part of the search, he said.

A helicopter may also be used.

Maria Lucero said she's grateful for the dedication of the responders who've been out searching for some sign of her husband.

They've had no leads as of nightfall on Monday.

ANYONE who might have seen or knows where to find Zamorano is asked to contact Mahwah police: (201) 529-1000.

