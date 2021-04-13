SEEN HIM? Released Unlicensed Driver Remains Fugitive After Hitting Wayne Pedestrian In Wanaque

A driver who struck and seriously injured a pedestrian from Wayne as he crossed a Wanaque street has remained a fugitive, authorities said.

A judge released Fredi Landero, 41, of Fall River, Massachusetts, with conditions following the December 2019 crash on Ringwood Avenue, which sent the 62-year-old victim to the hospital.

Landero was driving without a license at the time, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

A judge in Paterson released him from the Passaic County Jail the following day -- with pretrial monitoring -- after which Landero took off, she said.

A grand jury in Paterson recently indicted Landero on charges of causing serious bodily injury while driving unlicensed, a crime that could send a convicted offender to state prison for up to 18 months, Valdes said.

He is also wanted for violating the conditions of his release.

The prosecutor asked that anyone who sees Landero, or knows where to find him, contact her office’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org.

“He is not considered to be dangerous,” she added.

