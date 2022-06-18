SEEN HIM? Police Seek Help Finding Missing Paramus Resident, 82

Paramus police turned to the public for help finding a missing borough resident.

Joseph Kelly Jr. is 82 years old. He's 5-foot-9-inches tall and 165 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket blue jeans and a New Jersey State Police PBA baseball cap, police said late Friday.

He should be on foot, they said.

A police K-9 joined the search for the missing Regis Court resident, who authorities said was last seen at 6:45 p.m. Friday.

ANYONE who sees or knows where to find Kelly is asked to immediately contact Paramus police: (201) 262-3400.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.