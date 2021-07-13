SEEN HIM? Police Seek Central Jersey Man Missing Since May

Police are seeking the public's help in locating a 35-year-old Middlesex County man missing since May.

John Michael Musial was last seen on George Street in New Brunswick on or about May 1, Highland Park police said on Tuesday.

He was not carrying his wallet or a phone, police said, and was not driving a vehicle.

He is about 5-foot 10-inches tall.

When last seen in May, Musial was wearing a black skull cap, a black North Face hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black sneakers, police said. (See photos above)

Anyone with information about John Michael Musial is urged to call Detective McGraw at 732-572-3800, ext 4263 or email SMcGraw@HPBoro.com.

Tips can be anonymous.

