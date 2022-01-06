SEEN HIM? Paramus Teen Reported Missing

Police turned to the public for help after a Paramus boy's family reported him missing.

Emal Sherzoy, 16, left their Knollwood Drive home off Spring Valley Road riding a blue and white bicycle, they reported shortly after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police described him as 5-foot-10, 130 pounds, with black hair. He was wearing a dark brown shirt, gray shorts and silver shoes and carrying a gray backpack (see photo above).

ANYONE who sees or knows where to find Emal is asked to immediately contact Paramus police: (201) 262-3400.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.