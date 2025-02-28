Contact Us
SEEN HIM? Missing Garfield Man Gone Nearly A Week, Police Say

Jerry DeMarco
Anyone who sees or knows where to find Charles Jeter Jr. is asked to contact Garfield police: (973) 478-8500.

Authorities turned to the public for help finding a Garfield man who's been missing for nearly a week.

Charles Jeter Jr., 39, was reported missing by his family after last seeing him at his Garfield Avenue home around 7 p.m. Feb. 22, police Capt. Richard Uram said.

"The family is concerned for his well-being," Uram said without elaborating.

Jeter was described as 5-foot-10, about 170 pounds, with a thin build, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone who sees or knows where to find Jeter is asked to contact Garfield police: (973) 478-8500.

