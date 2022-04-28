SEEN HIM? Missing Bergen County Man, 83, May Have Been Involved In Accident

Authorities were searching for an 83-year-old Washington Township man with a medical condition who they said may have been involved in an accident after he went missing.

Paul Corra was driving a forest green 2003 Ford Ranger with the New Jersey license plate PKK-19E.

He was last seen at ShopRite Liquors in Hillsdale at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, April 28.

Police believe he may have been involved in a hit-and-run crash Thursday afternoon in Fort Lee.

Corra -- who previously lived in Oaklyn in Camden County -- is 5-foot-10 and speaks with an Italian accent, authorities said.

He has an undisclosed medical condition, they said.

Anyone who sees Corra or knows where to find him is asked to dial 911 immediately. Or call Washington Township police: (201) 664-1140.

