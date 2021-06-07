Contact Us
SEEN HIM? Concern Grows Over Missing Fort Lee Boy, 11

Anyone who sees or knows where to find Aiden Kim is asked to contact Fort Lee police immediately: (201) 592-3524. Or dial 911 if necessary.
Concern grew Monday following the disappearance of an 11-year-old Fort Lee boy over the weekend.

New Jersey State Police and the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office have joined Fort Lee in searching for Aiden Kim, authorities said.

His mother told police she last saw Aiden at their home on the Englewood Cliffs border around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Fort Lee Police Lt. Edward Young said.

He apparently walked off wearing:

  • black Addidas track pants with three white strips along the legs;
  • a black hooded sweatshirt with a red “S” on the left breast and red stripes along the side;
  • black Adidas sneakers.

Aiden is 5-foot-4 and 120 pounds, with black hair and black eyes, Young said.

