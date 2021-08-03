Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Saddle Brook Police Chief Charged With Ordering On-Duty Escorts For His Funeral Home
News

SEEN HIM? Brazen Route 17 Bank Robber Wore ‘Planned Parenthood’ Hoodie, Got $5,000

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Anyone who has information that could help identify the Route 17 bank robber is asked to call Paramus PD: (201) 262-3400. Or use the department’s anonymous TIPS app: https://local.nixle.com/tip/paramus-police-department/
Anyone who has information that could help identify the Route 17 bank robber is asked to call Paramus PD: (201) 262-3400. Or use the department’s anonymous TIPS app: https://local.nixle.com/tip/paramus-police-department/ Photo Credit: PARAMUS PD

Paramus police released surveillance photos Monday of a man who robbed a Route 17 bank on Friday wearing a hooded “Planned Parenthood” sweatshirt.

The robber handed a teller at the Citibank on the northbound highway a note shortly before 2 p.m., Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.

The note said to “hand over the money or [he] would begin shooting,” the chief said.

The robber got nearly $5,000 in cash, then ran toward the Fashion Center parking lot, Ehrenberg said.

He described the robber as black, between 40 and 50 years old and roughly 200 pounds, with white stubble on his neck.

Besides the gray hoodie, he wore light-colored pants, tan boots, a blue knit cap and black gloves, the chief said.

Anyone who has information that could help identify him is asked to call Paramus police: (201) 262-3400.

Or use the department’s anonymous TIPS app: https://local.nixle.com/tip/paramus-police-department/.

Citibank, Route 17, Paramus

Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.