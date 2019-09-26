Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

News

SEEN HIM? Authorities Seek Route 23 Bank Robber

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Police are seeking the man who held up a Morris County bank Thursday morning.
Police are seeking the man who held up a Morris County bank Thursday morning. Photo Credit: Daily Voice photo/MCPO (INSET)

Authorities are turning to the public in locating a man who they said robbed a Route 23 bank Thursday.

An older, white male with a possibly-fake, black beard demanded money from the attendant at the Pequannock Wells Fargo bank around 10:45 a.m., Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp said in a joint release with local police.

The robber, who witnesses said had a painted beard, demanded money from the teller before fleeing with the undisclosed amount that was handed over, Pequannock police said.

The man was last seen wearing dark pants, a dark Adidas hoodie with white stripes on the arm, a dark baseball cap and glasses.

The incident is being investigated by Pequannock police, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigations Unit, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office's Major Crimes Unit at 973-285-6200 or the Pequannock Police Department at 973-835-1700.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.