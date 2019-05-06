SEEN HIM? Authorities Seek Bergenfield Landscaper Charged In Fatal Stabbing

A 50-year-old landscaper charged in connection with a fatal Bergenfield stabbing was being sought by authorities Monday night.

A warrant is out for the arrest of Jose D. Perez Vasquez, who was charged with murder and weapon possession after a 43-year-old man was found dead on Portland Avenue early Monday morning, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

A passing police officer found Uvaldo de Gabriel Aguilar, 43 of Bergenfield, bleeding and unresponsive a few steps from Armando's Bar on South Washington Avenue just after 12:30 a.m., Daily Voice initially reported.

Aguilar was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center after having been stabbed in the torso, where he was pronounced dead at 3:05 a.m., Calo said.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation or Vasquez’s location is encouraged to contact the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office TIPLINE at 201- 226-5532, or the Bergenfield Police Department Detective Bureau at 201-387-4001.

