SEEN HIM? Bergenfield Landscaper Sought In Bar Fight Stabbing Death
SEEN HIM? Authorities Seek Bergenfield Landscaper Charged In Fatal Stabbing

Cecilia Levine
A warrant is out for the arrest of Jose D. Perez Vasquez, who was charged with murder and weapon possession after Uvaldo de Gabriel Aguilar, 43 of Bergenfield, was found dead on Portland Avenue, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said. Photo Credit: BCPO (inset)/Cecilia Levine

A 50-year-old landscaper charged in connection with a fatal Bergenfield stabbing was being sought by authorities Monday night.

A warrant is out for the arrest of Jose D. Perez Vasquez, who was charged with murder and weapon possession after a 43-year-old man was found dead on Portland Avenue early Monday morning, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

A passing police officer found Uvaldo de Gabriel Aguilar, 43 of Bergenfield, bleeding and unresponsive a few steps from Armando's Bar on South Washington Avenue just after 12:30 a.m., Daily Voice initially reported.

Aguilar was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center after having been stabbed in the torso, where he was pronounced dead at 3:05 a.m., Calo said.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation or Vasquez’s location is encouraged to contact the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office TIPLINE at 201- 226-5532, or the Bergenfield Police Department Detective Bureau at 201-387-4001.

