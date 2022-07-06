SEEN HER? Rockland Girl, 14, Still Missing After Nearly Two Weeks

Contact Us
The search continued for a young Rockland teen who went missing late last month.

Bryanah Etienne, a 14-year-old from Monsey, is about 5-foot-3 and roughly 140 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair, said police in Spring Valley, which is near the New Jersey border.

The region has quick access to Route 287 and the Garden State Parkway -- both of which head into the Garden State.

Bryanah was last seen on June 24 wearing a beige shirt, black shorts, and red Crocs, police said, adding that she "may be with a male companion."

Anyone who sees Bryanah or knows where to find her is asked to contact Spring Valley police: (845) 356-7400.

