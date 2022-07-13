SEEN HER? Paramus Teen Reported Missing

Contact Us
Jerry DeMarco
Anyone who sees Ashley or knows where to find her is asked to immediately contact Paramus police: (201) 262-3400.
Paramus police turned to the public for help Wednesday in finding a 16-year-old borough girl who was reported missing.

Ashley L. Car could possibly be in North Bergen or Guttenberg, they said.

They described Ashley as 5-foot-3, about 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen around 2 a.m. Wednesday wearing glasses, a black shirt and pink shorts, police said.

Anyone who sees Ashley or knows where to find her is asked to immediately contact Paramus police: (201) 262-3400.

