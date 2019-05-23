Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

News

SEEN HER? Paramus Police Seek Woman Who Robbed GSP's Abercrombie & Fitch At Knifepoint

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Surveillance footage shows the suspect on a Jitney-style bus. Photo Credit: Paramus PD
The suspect was observed on mall security cameras removing her grey sweatshirt and baseball cap as she fled the mall, boarding a Jitney-style bus at the Garden State Plaza bus stop. Photo Credit: Paramus PD
The incident happened May 16. Photo Credit: Paramus PD

Paramus police are seeking the public's help in identifying a woman who robbed a Garden State Plaza clothing store of $900 at knifepoint before hopping on a bus to Paterson, authorities announced.

The woman went into the Abercrombie and Fitch kids store brandishing a large silver butcher knife with a black handle and ordered them to ring up a shirt to gain register access before again demanding $900 in cash from the drawer on May 16 around 5:50 p.m., Paramus police said.

The suspect is described as a white female between 25 and 30 years old, around 5 feet and 5 inches tall, police said. She was wearing a grey Abercombie and Fitch hooded sweatshirt, black short sleeve Abercrombie and Fitch T-shirt and jeans.

The suspect was observed on mall security cameras removing her grey sweatshirt and baseball cap as she fled the mall, boarding a Jitney-style bus at the Garden State Plaza bus stop.

Video surveillance from the bus shows a unique, large tattoo on her upper left arm. She got off the bus on Broadway in Paterson between Lake and Carroll Streets.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call Detective Marc Glantschnig of the Paramus Police Department at 201-262-3400 ext. 1413 or use our anonymous TIPS app located at www.paramuspolice.org .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.