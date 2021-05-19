SEEN HER? Missing Rockland Woman's Car, Phone Found In Closter

Authorities turned to the public for help finding a missing Rockland woman whose car and phone were found at a shopping center in Bergen County.

Police searching for Amy Clarke, 48, of Tappan found her Lexus SUV after pinging her phone to the Closter Plaza around 10 p.m. Tuesday, Closter Police Detective Lt. Vincent Aiello said.

“We don’t know whether she got a ride or left on foot,” Aiello said.

The lieutenant described Clarke – who reportedly was last seen in Nyack -- as 5-foot-3 and about 115 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was wearing a gray T-shirt and black stretch pants, he said.

Clarke has no direct ties to the area, Aiello noted.

He asked that anyone who sees or knows where to find Clarke call the Closter Detective Bureau: (201) 768 7144.

