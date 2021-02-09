SEEN HER? Indictment Charges Paterson Woman With Trying To Burn Down Ex-Lover's Apartment

A Paterson woman who has remained a fugitive for several months since authorities accused her of trying to burn down a former lover’s apartment was indicted by a grand jury.

Ahkearah Muhammad, 24, should be considered dangerous, authorities said, adding that she could be somewhere in New York.

The fire broke out shortly after 10:30 p.m. March 20 in a large factory building that was converted into 240 units at the corner of Madison and Essex streets in Paterson.

A surveillance camera caught images of Muhammad pouring lighter fluid outside her former beau’s door in a large city complex, authorities said. A bottle of the fluid was later discovered at the scene, they said.

Another resident quickly doused the blaze without anyone being injured, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes, Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora and Paterson Fire Chief Brian McDermott said in a joint release.

Muhammad, who almost immediately went on the lam, was indicted on by a grand jury in Paterson on two counts each of aggravated arson and making terroristic threats and one of risking widespread injury or damage.

Anyone who sees Muhammad, or knows where to find her, is asked to call the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or Paterson police: (973) 321-1111.

