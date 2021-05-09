SEEN HER? Fort Lee Teen Goes Missing, Last Seen In Brooklyn

Police turned to the public for help finding a missing Fort Lee girl.

A family member reported Luanna Silva Morel, 16, missing to police shortly before 5:30 a.m. Saturday, they said.

Luanna was reportedly last seen along the East River waterfront in Brooklyn on Furman Street between Atlantic Avenue and Fulton Street, Fort Lee Police Capt. Edward Young.

She was wearing an oversized black t-shirt at the time, he said.

Young described her as 5-foot-6, 110 pounds with short blond hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who see Luanna is asked to contact Fort Lee police immediately: (201) 592-3700.

