SEEN HER? Englewood Girl, 14, Reported Missing By Family

Jerry DeMarco
Angalay Chaney
Angalay Chaney Photo Credit: Family photo (FACEBOOK)

Loved ones are hoping the public can help find a 14-year-old Englewood girl who they said has gone missing.

Angalay Chaney was last seen leaving Rock Creek Terrace, just off eastbound Route 4, around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 31, they said.

Angalay has black braids with a couple of green braids, loved ones said.

She was still reported missing Wednesday afternoon.

ANYONE who sees Angalay or knows where to find her is asked to contact their nearest police department. Or call Englewood police: (201) 568-2711.

