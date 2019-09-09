See Which N.J. Colleges And Universities Ranked Among Nation's Best

The magazine U.S. News and World Report Monday released its rankings of the nation's best colleges and universities. The popular, annual rankings are based on a variety of metrics, including "outcomes" -- what percentage of students earn an undergraduate degree within six years -- as well as class size and standardized test scores.

Nine New Jersey schools were listed among the best in the "National University" category, which includes schools offering a full range of graduate and undergraduate programs.

A New Jersey school that is is consistently at or near the top of the rankings -- Princeton -- holds the top spot again, beating out Ivy League rivals like Yale and Harvard as well as non-Ivies like Stanford and Duke.

The other New Jersey schools on the list and their rankings are:

Rutgers New Brunswick, No. 62 on the list

Stevens Institute of Technology, Hoboken, 74

New Jersey Institute of Technology, Newark, 97

Rutgers-Newark, 132

Seton Hall University, South Orange, 139

Montclair State University, 169

Rowan University, Glassboro, 166

Rutgers-Camden, 166 (tie)

US News has other specialized lists, such as "best value" and "top regional schools." For the full National University list as well as the other lists, click here.

