SEE ANYTHING? Woman Reports Sex Assault On Englewood Street

A woman told police that she was sexually abused on an Englewood street, said authorities who turned to the public for help finding the assailant.

The victim told police she was walking eastbound on West Palisade Avenue across from Oakland Street when she was "touched inappropriately" shortly before 8:30 p.m. Friday, Detective Capt. Timothy Torell said.

Her assailant then ran off, the woman said.

She got cellphone pics of the man, whom she described as tall, black, wearing black footwear, black shorts with a white stripe and a black t-shirt.

PHOTOS: https://neighbors.ring.com/n/ZE4PPa6sgO

“These images and other sources of video from the area are being analyzed and enhanced,” Torell said.

City detectives are also seeking footage from neighborhood home security systems or actual witnesses.

Crimestoppers offers cash rewards of up to a $1,000 for any information that significantly assists the police in investigations. Tips can be made anonymously on the group’s website (bergencrimestoppers.org) or by calling 844-466-6789 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Or you could call Englewood police directly: (201) 568-4875.

FACEBOOK: bergencrimestoppers

