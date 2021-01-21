SEE ANYTHING? Thief Snatches $10,000 Handbag From Tenafly Boutique

It happened in a blink: A man who at first looked like a browsing customer suddenly snatched a $10,000 handbag from a Tenafly store and ran off with it, authorities said.

It was shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday when the thief wandered around a bit and then grabbed the Hermès handbag from a display at Mint, Capt. Michael deMoncada said.

He ran from the upscale vintage consignment shop that’s been at the corner of West Railroad and Washington Street the past 20 years, and now police are hoping someone either saw him or has valuable surveillance video.

The thief was described as black, about 5-foot-8 and wearing a dark Navy or black fur-trimmed hooded parka, green and red Gucci pants, Timberland-style work boots and a surgical mask, deMoncada said.

Anyone who might have seen him or has video or information that could help identify him is asked to call Tenafly police at (201) 568-5100.

