SEE ANYTHING? Smash-And-Grab Burglars Hit Wyckoff Jewelry Store

Three burglars smashed their way into a Wyckoff jewelry store and fled overnight with a sizable amount of bling, authorities said.

Police who responded to an alarm shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, found the front door glass smashed at Devon Fine Jewelry in the Wyckoff Square shopping center at the corner of Godwin and Franklin avenues, Lt. Joseph Soto said.

"Several display cases had been smashed open and their contents removed," the lieutenant said.

Surveillance footage showed a trio of burglars arriving in a red vehicle believed to be a newer Honda Accord, Soto said.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence, the lieutenant said.

The store owners are compiling an inventory of stolen items, he said.

ANYONE who might have witnessed something or has surveillance footage from that time that captured the burglars and/or their vehicle is asked to contact Wyckoff police detectives at (201) 891-2121.

