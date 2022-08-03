Contact Us
SEE ANYTHING? Route 46 Gas Station Robbed At Knifepoint In Broad Daylight

Jerry DeMarco
A robber armed with a knife fled with $1,500 from a Route 46 gas station Wednesday afternoon.

The bandit held up the Valero station on the eastbound highway near the Peckman River in Little Falls shortly after 1:30 p.m., then ran off carrying a white envelope containing the cash, they said.

Police described him as Hispanic with a beard.

ANYONE who might have witnessed the holdup or has information that could help authorities identify or capture the robber is asked to call Little Falls police: (973) 256-0200.

