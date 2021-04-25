SEE ANYTHING? Police Seek Help In Route 46 Hit-Run Crash That Killed Clifton Pedestrian, 35

Police turned to the public for help finding a hit-and-run driver involved in a crash that killed a Clifton man crossing Route 46 before dawn Sunday.

Dharmesh H. Patel, 35 was crossing the highway near Rock Hill Road when he was struck on the westbound side shortly after midnight, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Thomas Rinaldi said.

As that vehicle sped off, Patel was struck by a second vehicle driven by a 52-year-old New Brunswick man who stopped and remained at the scene, they said.

Patel was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a little over four hours later.

Authorities asked that anyone who witnessed the crash or has information that could help identify the vehicle and/or driver involved contact the prosecutor’s office tip line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or the Clifton Police Traffic Division at (973) 470-5908.

