SEE ANYTHING? NJ State Police Seek Help Finding SUV Drivers Who Assaulted Trucker On Turnpike

HELP SOUGHT: Two SUV drivers boxed-in a tractor-trailer driver on the New Jersey Turnpike, then assaulted him and fled after he got out of his rig, in what State Police called a road-rage incident, authorities said.

The drivers of two SUVs -- one white and one gray -- stopped the tractor-trailer driver on the southbound outer roadway in the area of milepost 96.2 in Carteret around 8:45 p.m. Thursday.

"The two suspects and the tractor-trailer driver then got out of their vehicles and engaged in a physical altercation in the right lane," State Police said. "After the altercation, the two suspects ran back to their vehicles and fled the scene before troopers arrived on scene."

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or the events leading up to or after it (or perhaps has dashcam video) is asked to contact NJSP Detective Mike Silvestre of the Cranbury Station Detective Bureau at (609) 860-9000 ext. 4423. You can remain anonymous, State Police said.

