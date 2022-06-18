SEE ANYTHING? Man Struck, Killed On Route 4: Driver Flees, Body Not Spotted For Hours

A man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on Route 4 before dawn Saturday. Authorities were seeking witnesses.

The victim -- a black male in his 50s -- apparently was struck sometime at the Dean Street overpass on the westbound side in Englewood sometime between 3:30-4 a.m. and knocked into the air, responders said.

His body wasn't found until around 7:30 a.m., however, because it had become wedged between the guardrail and the wall of the overpass, they said.

An investigation continued past noon, with a single lane of the westbound highway open.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations team joined Bergen County sheriff's officers and the sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

ANYONE who might have witnessed anything that could help investigators is asked to call the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office:

(201) 646-2300 (Mon-Fri)

(Mon-Fri) (201) 642-5962 (after hours)

(after hours) Anonymous crime tip line: (201) 226-5532

