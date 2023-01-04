Contact Us
SEE ANYTHING? Man, 19, Wounded By Gunfire In Englewood, Shooter Sought

Englewood Hospital and Medical Center
Englewood Hospital and Medical Center Photo Credit: Englewood Health Foundation

Police are looking for the shooter who wounded a 19-year-old man Tuesday night in Englewood.

The victim walked into Englewood Hospital and Medical Center with a gunshot wound in his lower abdomen around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Police Detective Lt. Fred Pulice said.

It wasn't considered life-threatening, the lieutenant said.

Police had gotten a call moments earlier of a fight in progress on Knickerbocker Road and Demarest Avenue in which two shots were believed fired, Pulice said.

They have been collecting area surveillance video and are seeking additional witnesses since then.

Crimestoppers offers rewards of up to $1,000 cash for info that significantly helps a police investigation. Tips can be made anonymously at bergencrimestoppers.org or by calling 844-466-6789 any time of day. Or you could call Englewood police detectives directly: (201) 568-4875.

