Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Indictment: NJ Corrections Officer Hid Outlaw Motorcycle Gang Membership, Businesses
News

SEE ANYTHING? Knife-Wielding Robbers Get $2,000, Cigars, Smokes From Rochelle Park 7-Eleven

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Anyone who might have witnessed the robbery or has surveillance video or information that could help Rochelle Park police detectives working the case is asked to call them at (201) 843-1515.
Anyone who might have witnessed the robbery or has surveillance video or information that could help Rochelle Park police detectives working the case is asked to call them at (201) 843-1515. Photo Credit: GoogleMaps / INSET: Boyd A. Loving

A group of young thugs, one armed with a knife, robbed a Rochelle Park 7-Eleven overnight Wednesday of $2,000 in cash.

The gang of four -- all in their late teens to early 20s -- entered the convenience store at the Essex Street service station just off Routes 80 and 17 shortly after midnight, Lt. James M. DePreta said.

The one with the knife and two others approached the cleark, took the cash from the register and grabbed cigarettes and cigars, as well, he said.

They headed toward High Street, where a vehicle apparently was waiting, DePreta said.

Anyone who might have witnessed the robbery or has surveillance video or information that could help Rochelle Park detectives working the case is asked to call them at (201) 843-1515.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.