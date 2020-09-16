Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Paterson Man, 26, Slain In Street Shooting
News

SEE ANYTHING? Jogger Says Assailant Grabbed Her In Choke Hold Outside Clifton Park

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Randolph and Hamilton avenues outside Nash Park in Clifton.
Randolph and Hamilton avenues outside Nash Park in Clifton. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

Clifton police were searching for witnesses after a Passaic woman told them she'd been accosted by two men, one of whom put her in a choke hold, while jogging around Nash Park.

The 33-year-old woman told police one of the assailants grabbed her from behind as she jogged near the intersection of Randolph and Hamilton avenues shortly before 5:20 a.m. Sept. 7.

"After a brief struggle, she reported being able to break free and flee," Lt. Robert Bracken said.She described him as apparently Dominican, 28 to 30 years old and about 6 feet tall.

She couldn't describe a man who she said was with her attacker but didn't participate in the assault, Bracken said.

"The motive is currently unknown," the lieutenant said.

Anyone who might have witnessed the incident, or has information that can help identify those responsible, is asked tdo contact the Clifton Police Detective Bureau at (973) 470-5908

Callers can remain anonymous, Bracken said. 

******

ALSO SEE: A frightened call brought a SWAT team to a Wayne home Wednesday in search of a man who’d assaulted a family member and reportedly threatened to shoot responding police, authorities said.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/southpassaic/police-fire/swat-incident-wayne-man-who-reportedly-threatened-to-shoot-police-found-in-paterson/794397/

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.