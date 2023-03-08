SEE ANYTHING? Hit-Run Near Meadowlands Sends Driver To Hospital

A driver was hospitalized following a hit-and-run collision near the Meadowlands, authorities said.

The 41-year-old Bloomfield resident told East Rutherford police was headed south on Route 120 when the crash around 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 6, Capt. Jeff Yannacone said.

The woman told the responding officers that a white Jeep with the front bumper hanging off suddenly cut in front of her 2017 Hyundai Sonata, the captain said.

She said she stopped short and "attempted to maneuver to avoid contact, but the other vehicle intentionally slammed into her vehicle, causing it to spin out of control," Yannacone said.

The Jeep kept going, she said.

There was no description of the driver or a license plate given, Yannacone said.

"It is unknown at this time if the license plate on the Jeep was from New Jersey or another state," he said on Wednesday.

The woman, meanwhile, was taken to Hudson Regional Hospital in Secaucus with unspecified injuries, he said. Nicks Towing removed her car from the scene.

ANYONE who might have witnessed the crash, or has information that can help authorities identify the vehicle and/or driver is asked to contact the East Rutherford Police Traffic Division: (201) 438-0165 Ext. 118.

