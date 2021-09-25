Contact Us
SEE ANYTHING? Hit-Run Driver Seriously Injures Englewood Bicyclist In Tenafly

Jerry DeMarco
Tenafly Road outside the Walter Stillman Elementary School off Leonard Avenue. ANYONE with information that can help catch the hit-and-run driver is asked to contact Tenafly PD: (201) 568-5100. Photo Credit: INSET: Tenafly PD / Googlemaps

A bicyclist from Englewood was seriously injured by a hit-and-run pickup truck in Tenafly, said authorities who turned to the public for help finding the driver.

The 33-year-old bicyclist was struck from behind on Tenafly Road outside the Walter Stillman Elementary School off Leonard Avenue shortly after 7:30 p.m. Friday, Capt. Michael deMoncada said.

The dark-colored Toyota Tundra then struck a vehicle stopped at the curb and continued south toward Englewood "with substantial front and passenger-side damage," he said.

Members of the Tenafly Volunteer Ambulance Corps and paramedics from Englewood Hospital and Medical Center tended to the bicyclist, who was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with a serious lower leg injury, deMoncada said.

The 21-year-old driver of the vehicle that struck -- also from Englewood -- refused medical attention, the captain said.

Given the nature and severity of the crash, borough police were assisted by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence, he said.

The road was closed for several hours while they investigated.

Anyone who might have witnessed the crash or has surveillance video or other information that could help identify the pickup and/or driver is asked to contact Tenafly police: (201) 568-5100.

