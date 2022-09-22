SEE ANYTHING? Gang Of Four Robs $104,000 Worth Of Luxury Handbags From High-End Route 4 Store

Three men and a woman robbed $104,000 worth of luxury handbags and accessories from a high-end Italian brand store at Hackensack's Shops at Riverside, authorities confirmed.

Police turned to the public for help on Thursday, Sept. 22, sharing a photo of the distinctive getaway car involved in the holdup just off westbound Route 4 two days earlier.

The quartet entered Bottega Veneta and threatened employees who were opening the store for the day, "putting them in fear," before noon on Sept. 20, Police Capt. Michael Antista said on Thursday.

The crew snatched the goods and fled in a silver Dodge Charger with an aftermarket red Dodge Super Bee logo sticker on both sides of the front fenders and the trunk lid, said Antista, the officer in charge of the department.

ANYONE who might have witnessed the holdup or has information that could help identify the robbers or their vehicle is asked to contact Hackensack detectives: (201) 646-7777.

