SEE ANYTHING? Englewood Pedestrian Struck By Hit-Run Driver

A pedestrian was hospitalized Saturday following a hit-and-run crash outside an Englewood park, responders said.

The victim was taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center with arm and leg injuries after being struck at the corner of Broad and Phelps avenues, outside Trumbull Park, around 7:30 a.m., they said.

Police were looking for a black Hyundai that they said continued north on Broad before fleeing east on Route 4.

ANYONE who might have witnessed the crash or has information that could help find the vehicle and/or driver is asked to contact Englewood police: (201) 568-2711.

