Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

News

SEE ANYTHING? Driver Flees After Hitting Hawthorne Bicyclist, 68

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Harrington Park Volunteer Ambulance Corps
Harrington Park Volunteer Ambulance Corps Photo Credit: Harrington Park VAC

A driver sped off after hitting a 68-year-old bicyclist Monday afternoon in Harrington Park, authorities said.

The victim, from Hawthorne, was headed south on Livingstone Street at Closter Road -- between Norwood and Closter -- when he was struck shortly after 1 p.m., Police Chief Albert Maalouf said.

The Harrington Park Volunteer Ambulance Corps took him to Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood, the chief said.

Harrington Park police, meanwhile, were searching for the gray Hyundai Genesis, which fled south on Livingston Street, Malouf said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information that could help find the vehicle and/or driver is asked to contact Harrington Park police: (201) 768-2100.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.