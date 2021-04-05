SEE ANYTHING? Driver Flees After Hitting Hawthorne Bicyclist, 68

A driver sped off after hitting a 68-year-old bicyclist Monday afternoon in Harrington Park, authorities said.

The victim, from Hawthorne, was headed south on Livingstone Street at Closter Road -- between Norwood and Closter -- when he was struck shortly after 1 p.m., Police Chief Albert Maalouf said.

The Harrington Park Volunteer Ambulance Corps took him to Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood, the chief said.

Harrington Park police, meanwhile, were searching for the gray Hyundai Genesis, which fled south on Livingston Street, Malouf said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information that could help find the vehicle and/or driver is asked to contact Harrington Park police: (201) 768-2100.

