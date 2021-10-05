SEE ANYTHING? Burn Victim Says Stranger Threw Acid On Him Outside Moonachie Home

A Moonachie man told police he was burned when an assailant ran up and threw what may have been acid on him as he left home for work early Tuesday.

The 50-something victim said he wasn't paying attention to the heavyset stranger -- all dressed in black, with a hoodie, mask and gloves -- who he said suddenly attacked him as he got into his car on West Park Street shortly after 6:30 a.m., Police Chief Richard Behrens said.

"The victim said he began to sit down when he felt something thrown at the right side of his face and neck," Sgt. Jeff Napolitano said. "He looked up to see the same heavyset male in all black running back from where he had come from."

The victim told police he chased his assailant for a few blocks, then stopped when he felt a burning pain from whatever was thrown at him. The attacker fled to the area of Broad Street and Henry Street, he said.

The man went home to take a shower and a friend summoned police, Napolitano said.

Members of the Moonachie First Aid & Rescue Squad took the man to Hackensack University Medical Center with burn marks and peeling skin. The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

Meanwhile, Moonachie detectives asked residents in the area to check footage from doorbell cameras or other home security equipment.

Anyone who saw anything or has video or information that could help the investigators is asked to call Moonachie police: (201) 641-9100.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.