SEE ANYTHING? Brush Fire In Ridgewood Raises Suspicions

At "The View" on Crest Road in Ridgewood Sunday night.
At "The View" on Crest Road in Ridgewood Sunday night. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

Authorities turned to the public for help investigating a suspicious brush fire that broke out in Ridgewood over the weekend.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected valuable evidence from the area on Crest Road known as "The View" after village firefighters doused the blaze around 8 p.m. Sunday, Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said.

Luthcke's detectives are working with their counterparts from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Arson Squad, Luthcke said Monday.

They asked that anyone who might have seen something, or has information that could help identify whoever was responsible, call the Ridgewood Police Detective Bureau: (201) 251-4536. You can remain anonymous.

